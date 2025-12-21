Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

Prompt Guard: Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.