Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. Prompt Guard is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Teams deploying LLM applications across multiple models and endpoints need Prompt Guard primarily for its sub-10ms injection detection that won't throttle production inference; the multimodal coverage across text, images, and audio catches attack vectors most guardrails ignore entirely. The hybrid deployment model and customizable policies by application or user group let you enforce different security postures without forking your LLM infrastructure. Skip this if you're looking for post-generation output filtering or if your threat model centers on data exfiltration rather than prompt manipulation; Prompt Guard is built for injection prevention specifically, not broader LLM observability or compliance logging.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs Prompt Guard for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
Prompt Guard: Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Firewall for AI differentiates with Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails. Prompt Guard differentiates with Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio.
Akamai Firewall for AI is developed by Akamai. Prompt Guard is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Firewall for AI and Prompt Guard serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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