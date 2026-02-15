AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Airrived Guardrails for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Airrived. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Security teams managing uncontrolled GenAI adoption across their organization need Airrived Guardrails for AI because it finds and blocks Shadow AI usage in real time, not after the breach. The platform maps enterprise-wide GenAI tool sprawl and enforces prompt governance at interception, covering ID.AM asset discovery and PR.AA access control in ways point solutions miss. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single approved model; Airrived's value compounds with chaos, not order.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control.
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Airrived Guardrails for AI for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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