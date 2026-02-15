AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.