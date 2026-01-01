Top picks: Check Point Lakera, White Circle Control Your AI, Defend AI — plus 45 more compared.Security for AI
Prompt Guard is a commercial LLM Guardrails tool developed by NeuralTrust. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Check Point Lakera, White Circle Control Your AI, Defend AI, Calypso AI Inference Platform, and F5 AI Guardrails. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Prompt Guard, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
AI control layer for testing, protecting, observing, and optimizing AI apps
Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency.
Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring
Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
AI control layer for testing, protecting, observing, and optimizing AI apps
Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency.
Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring
Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks
Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
Security platform for AI applications across development and production
Edge AI security for in-vehicle systems against prompt injection attacks
Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models
GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications
Enterprise AI security suite with real-time filtering and automated testing
Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content
Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications.
Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion.
AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents
Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments
Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks
AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications.
Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications
LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse
Runtime guardrails for AI/LLM apps blocking violations in under 10ms
GenAI security platform for shadow AI discovery, prompt injection defense & DLP
Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks
Monitors and prevents sensitive data exposure to AI systems in real-time.
AI security platform & LLM guardrail solution integrated with AWS.
Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval.
Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance.
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Runtime guardrails for LLM prompts/responses: detects data leaks & prompt injection.
Runtime AI policy enforcement: capture, evaluate, intervene, and investigate AI sessions.
Browser extension preventing PII/PHI leakage to AI services like ChatGPT
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection
Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Prompt Guard.
The most popular alternatives to Prompt Guard include Check Point Lakera, White Circle Control Your AI, Defend AI, Calypso AI Inference Platform, and F5 AI Guardrails. These LLM Guardrails tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Prompt Guard listed on CybersecTools, all within the LLM Guardrails category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Prompt Guard is a commercial LLM Guardrails tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Prompt Guard is a LLM Guardrails tool within the broader Security for AI category. It is used by security professionals for llm guardrails capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.