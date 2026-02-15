Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Prompt Guard is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Teams deploying LLM applications across multiple models and endpoints need Prompt Guard primarily for its sub-10ms injection detection that won't throttle production inference; the multimodal coverage across text, images, and audio catches attack vectors most guardrails ignore entirely. The hybrid deployment model and customizable policies by application or user group let you enforce different security postures without forking your LLM infrastructure. Skip this if you're looking for post-generation output filtering or if your threat model centers on data exfiltration rather than prompt manipulation; Prompt Guard is built for injection prevention specifically, not broader LLM observability or compliance logging.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Prompt Guard for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Prompt Guard: Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Prompt Guard differentiates with Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Prompt Guard is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Prompt Guard serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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