Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Akto. Prompt Guard is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal generative AI applications or agent workflows should prioritize Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security for its focus on prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard API security tools miss. The platform's continuous monitoring across AI agent interactions directly addresses NIST PR.PS (platform security) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) in contexts where model abuse and prompt attacks pose material business risk. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is limited to third-party SaaS tools like ChatGPT; Akto's value concentrates on homegrown implementations where you control the deployment and risk exposure.
Teams deploying LLM applications across multiple models and endpoints need Prompt Guard primarily for its sub-10ms injection detection that won't throttle production inference; the multimodal coverage across text, images, and audio catches attack vectors most guardrails ignore entirely. The hybrid deployment model and customizable policies by application or user group let you enforce different security postures without forking your LLM infrastructure. Skip this if you're looking for post-generation output filtering or if your threat model centers on data exfiltration rather than prompt manipulation; Prompt Guard is built for injection prevention specifically, not broader LLM observability or compliance logging.
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks
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Common questions about comparing Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security vs Prompt Guard for your agentic ai security needs.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..
Prompt Guard: Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security differentiates with Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification. Prompt Guard differentiates with Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security is developed by Akto. Prompt Guard is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security and Prompt Guard serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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