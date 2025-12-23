Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..

Prompt Guard: Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.