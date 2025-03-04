Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. TitanHQ PhishTitan is a commercial anti-phishing tool by TitanHQ. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Mid-market and SMB teams managing Microsoft 365 environments will get the most from PhishTitan because it catches business email compromise and quishing attacks that native Exchange Online Protection misses, then removes them automatically across tenants without manual intervention. The native M365 integration means it scans inline without the latency and complexity of API-based competitors, and time-of-click URL rewriting stops credential theft even when users ignore banner warnings. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics and extended response playbooks; PhishTitan prioritizes detection and remediation over the kind of deep investigation that larger SOCs demand.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs TitanHQ PhishTitan for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
TitanHQ PhishTitan: Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365 environments. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based phishing detection, Native Microsoft 365 integration for email scanning, URL rewriting with time-of-click protection..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. TitanHQ PhishTitan differentiates with AI and machine learning-based phishing detection, Native Microsoft 365 integration for email scanning, URL rewriting with time-of-click protection.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. TitanHQ PhishTitan is developed by TitanHQ. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and TitanHQ PhishTitan serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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