AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

TitanHQ PhishTitan: Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365 environments. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based phishing detection, Native Microsoft 365 integration for email scanning, URL rewriting with time-of-click protection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.