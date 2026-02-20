Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

TitanHQ PhishTitan: Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365 environments. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based phishing detection, Native Microsoft 365 integration for email scanning, URL rewriting with time-of-click protection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.