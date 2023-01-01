Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.