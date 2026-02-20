Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.