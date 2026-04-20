1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AI EdgeLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting edge devices, containers, and critical infrastructure where network connectivity is unreliable or restricted will get the most from AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security, since its on-device AI inference and 100 percent offline processing eliminate the latency and compliance friction of cloud-dependent EDR. The Rust-based agent footprint under 5 percent CPU and 250 MB RAM means you can actually deploy this on resource-constrained nodes without the operational compromise that plagues most competitors. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and recovery workflows; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes autonomous threat blocking over investigative depth, which maps cleanly to NIST Detect and Respond but leaves fewer breadcrumbs for incident analysis once something gets through.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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