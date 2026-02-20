Arc4dia Snow Sensor: Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-platform endpoint detection and response, Proprietary threat detection algorithms applied to telemetry data, Monitors native binary execution and module loading..

Bitdefender GravityZone: Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics. built by IS4 security s.r.o.. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) across hybrid infrastructures, Integrated human and endpoint risk analytics with automated hardening, Network Attack Defense against brute force, lateral movement, and password stealers..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.