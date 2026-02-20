AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Arc4dia Snow Sensor: Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-platform endpoint detection and response, Proprietary threat detection algorithms applied to telemetry data, Monitors native binary execution and module loading..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.