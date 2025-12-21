AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..

Alert Logic Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions: Managed cloud security platform with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat detection. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 Security Operations Center monitoring, Asset discovery and inventory, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.