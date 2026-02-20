5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..

AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.