11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..

Alert Logic Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions: Managed cloud security platform with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat detection. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 Security Operations Center monitoring, Asset discovery and inventory, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.