11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 11:11 Systems. AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AhnLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR)
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house security operations will find 11:11 Extended Detection & Response most valuable for its managed model, which pairs Trend Micro's detection engine with 11:11's 24/7 analyst team handling triage and response. The service covers four of five core NIST RS incident response functions, meaning your team gets investigation and mitigation support built in rather than alerts you have to act on alone. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale with mature SOC staff already in place; the managed wrapper adds cost that larger teams won't justify when they're staffed to operate detection tools independently.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams stretched thin on staffing should consider AhnLab Managed Detection & Response for its depth in threat hunting and analysis; the service delivers 24/7 expert response backed by real analysts rather than automation alone, which matters when your team lacks dedicated threat intelligence capacity. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions strongly, meaning you get solid incident management and mitigation workflows, though the analysis-to-recovery pipeline depends on your analysts' speed rather than built-in orchestration. Skip this if you need a self-service tool where your team owns all decisions; AhnLab's model requires ceding some control to their analysts and accepting their investigation pace.
Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
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Common questions about comparing 11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) vs AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for your managed detection and response needs.
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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