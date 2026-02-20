11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..

AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.