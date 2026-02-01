24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..

AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.