24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AhnLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams stretched thin on staffing should consider AhnLab Managed Detection & Response for its depth in threat hunting and analysis; the service delivers 24/7 expert response backed by real analysts rather than automation alone, which matters when your team lacks dedicated threat intelligence capacity. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions strongly, meaning you get solid incident management and mitigation workflows, though the analysis-to-recovery pipeline depends on your analysts' speed rather than built-in orchestration. Skip this if you need a self-service tool where your team owns all decisions; AhnLab's model requires ceding some control to their analysts and accepting their investigation pace.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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