Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Agent Wiz is a free ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. ManaTI Project is a free ai threat detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Security analysts who need to rapidly triage and contextualize alerts without waiting for external threat intel feeds will find value in ManaTI Project's interactive ML-driven analysis, particularly for spotting behavioral patterns in existing logs that traditional rules miss. The free, open-source model means you can run it on your own infrastructure with zero licensing friction and inspect the actual logic behind its classifications. This is not for organizations expecting a polished UI or vendor support; it's a practitioner tool that rewards teams comfortable reading Python code and tuning models themselves.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs ManaTI Project for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI..
ManaTI Project: Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. ManaTI Project is open-source with 113 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and ManaTI Project serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Threat Analysis. Key differences: ManaTI Project is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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