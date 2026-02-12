Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.

ManaTI Project

Security analysts who need to rapidly triage and contextualize alerts without waiting for external threat intel feeds will find value in ManaTI Project's interactive ML-driven analysis, particularly for spotting behavioral patterns in existing logs that traditional rules miss. The free, open-source model means you can run it on your own infrastructure with zero licensing friction and inspect the actual logic behind its classifications. This is not for organizations expecting a polished UI or vendor support; it's a practitioner tool that rewards teams comfortable reading Python code and tuning models themselves.