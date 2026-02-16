Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. Agent Wiz is a free ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs Agent Wiz for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox