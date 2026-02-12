Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. headquartered in United States..

AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.