Agent Wiz is a free ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Zenity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents across multiple environments need AI Detection and Response because shadow AI and data leakage through LLMs represent detection gaps your existing stack won't catch. Zenity covers the full monitoring lifecycle from asset discovery through incident response with compliance tracking built in, addressing the ID.AM through DE.AE chain that traditional security tools skip entirely. This isn't for organizations still piloting a single internal AI app; AIDR assumes you're already managing a sprawl of SaaS agents, custom applications, and device-based models that your SIEM doesn't see.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs AI Detection and Response (AIDR) for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. headquartered in United States..
AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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