Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.

ManaTI Project

Security analysts who need to rapidly triage and contextualize alerts without waiting for external threat intel feeds will find value in ManaTI Project's interactive ML-driven analysis, particularly for spotting behavioral patterns in existing logs that traditional rules miss. The free, open-source model means you can run it on your own infrastructure with zero licensing friction and inspect the actual logic behind its classifications. This is not for organizations expecting a polished UI or vendor support; it's a practitioner tool that rewards teams comfortable reading Python code and tuning models themselves.