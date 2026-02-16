Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. ManaTI Project is a free ai threat detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Security analysts who need to rapidly triage and contextualize alerts without waiting for external threat intel feeds will find value in ManaTI Project's interactive ML-driven analysis, particularly for spotting behavioral patterns in existing logs that traditional rules miss. The free, open-source model means you can run it on your own infrastructure with zero licensing friction and inspect the actual logic behind its classifications. This is not for organizations expecting a polished UI or vendor support; it's a practitioner tool that rewards teams comfortable reading Python code and tuning models themselves.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs ManaTI Project for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
ManaTI Project: Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. ManaTI Project is open-source with 113 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO and ManaTI Project serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Key differences: Acuvity RYNO is Commercial while ManaTI Project is Free, ManaTI Project is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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