Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.