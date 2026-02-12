Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. headquartered in United States..

Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.