Agent Wiz is a free ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Check Point Lakera is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Lakera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera because prompt injection and jailbreak attacks require runtime detection that traditional application firewalls can't see. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, monitoring, and incident analysis, with real-time threat response built into the firewall rather than bolted on after the fact. Skip this if your organization is still in pilot mode with a single LLM; Lakera's policy customization and centralized dashboard assume you're operationalizing multiple AI workloads at scale.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Check Point Lakera for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. headquartered in United States..
Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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