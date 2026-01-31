Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AhnLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams stretched thin on staffing should consider AhnLab Managed Detection & Response for its depth in threat hunting and analysis; the service delivers 24/7 expert response backed by real analysts rather than automation alone, which matters when your team lacks dedicated threat intelligence capacity. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions strongly, meaning you get solid incident management and mitigation workflows, though the analysis-to-recovery pipeline depends on your analysts' speed rather than built-in orchestration. Skip this if you need a self-service tool where your team owns all decisions; AhnLab's model requires ceding some control to their analysts and accepting their investigation pace.
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
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Common questions about comparing Advens mySOC® vs AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for your managed detection and response needs.
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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