24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs Advens mySOC® for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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