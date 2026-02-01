24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..

Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.