Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Admyral is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Agentic Security Automation Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Blink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Admyral's drag-and-drop workflow builder, which cuts through the friction of custom automation by letting non-engineers chain together response actions without writing code. The free, open-source model means you can test case routing and playbook logic at zero cost before committing to a commercial platform. Skip this if your team needs pre-built integrations with obscure tools or wants a vendor to handle ongoing playbook maintenance; Admyral assumes you'll spend time building and refining your own automation logic.
Agentic Security Automation Platform
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations tired of manual incident response will find BlinkOps Agentic Automation's value in its deterministic agent execution across 30,000+ integrations, meaning playbooks actually run the same way every time without the brittleness of pure LLM-based automation. The platform covers incident detection, analysis, and mitigation across NIST RS and DE functions, though it leans heavier on response execution than on detection tuning. Skip this if your team needs a detection-first tool; BlinkOps assumes your alerts are already reliable and focuses on what happens after they fire.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows
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Common questions about comparing Admyral vs Agentic Security Automation Platform for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..
Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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