Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.