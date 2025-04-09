Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Anecdotes Unified GRC Program: Unified GRC platform with AI agents for governance, risk, and compliance mgmt. built by Anecdotes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy lifecycle management with approval workflows, Automated residual risk calculation with bi-directional risk-control mapping, Multi-framework compliance management with 65+ pre-built frameworks..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.