Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Ransomware Protection is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Ransomware Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting unstructured data from ransomware will benefit most from Actifile Ransomware Protection's transparent encryption approach, which encrypts files without performance degradation or user friction. The platform holds FIPS 140-2 validation and combines continuous sensitive data monitoring with automated file mapping, covering both the asset inventory and data security functions of NIST CSF 2.0. This is not the tool for organizations needing broader endpoint response capabilities or threat hunting; Actifile operates in a narrow lane and does it deliberately.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft 365 will find SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP most valuable for catching data exfiltration through sharing rather than encryption failures. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and abnormal event detection across downloads and logins, combined with automated permission revocation, directly addresses the messy reality that most leaks happen when employees share files with external accounts or download sensitive batches before leaving. Skip this if your organization needs DLP that covers non-Microsoft cloud apps equally well, or if you're still building foundational data classification; SpinOne assumes you know what data matters and need to stop active sharing behavior.
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Ransomware Protection vs SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..
SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP: DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Shared data monitoring for files inside and outside organization, Sharing permissions revocation and file ownership transfer, PII detection with alerts for confidential data..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Ransomware Protection differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping. SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP differentiates with Shared data monitoring for files inside and outside organization, Sharing permissions revocation and file ownership transfer, PII detection with alerts for confidential data.
Actifile Ransomware Protection is developed by Actifile. SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Ransomware Protection and SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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