Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..

SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP: DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Shared data monitoring for files inside and outside organization, Sharing permissions revocation and file ownership transfer, PII detection with alerts for confidential data..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.