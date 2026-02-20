Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Actifile Ransomware Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Actifile Ransomware Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting unstructured data from ransomware will benefit most from Actifile Ransomware Protection's transparent encryption approach, which encrypts files without performance degradation or user friction. The platform holds FIPS 140-2 validation and combines continuous sensitive data monitoring with automated file mapping, covering both the asset inventory and data security functions of NIST CSF 2.0. This is not the tool for organizations needing broader endpoint response capabilities or threat hunting; Actifile operates in a narrow lane and does it deliberately.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Actifile Ransomware Protection for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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