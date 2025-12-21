Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Actifile Ransomware Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Actifile Ransomware Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting unstructured data from ransomware will benefit most from Actifile Ransomware Protection's transparent encryption approach, which encrypts files without performance degradation or user friction. The platform holds FIPS 140-2 validation and combines continuous sensitive data monitoring with automated file mapping, covering both the asset inventory and data security functions of NIST CSF 2.0. This is not the tool for organizations needing broader endpoint response capabilities or threat hunting; Actifile operates in a narrow lane and does it deliberately.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Actifile Ransomware Protection for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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