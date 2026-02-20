689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial data loss prevention tool by 689Cloud. Actifile Ransomware Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Actifile Ransomware Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting unstructured data from ransomware will benefit most from Actifile Ransomware Protection's transparent encryption approach, which encrypts files without performance degradation or user friction. The platform holds FIPS 140-2 validation and combines continuous sensitive data monitoring with automated file mapping, covering both the asset inventory and data security functions of NIST CSF 2.0. This is not the tool for organizations needing broader endpoint response capabilities or threat hunting; Actifile operates in a narrow lane and does it deliberately.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Actifile Ransomware Protection for your data loss prevention needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Actifile Ransomware Protection: SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Continuous sensitive data monitoring, Automated file mapping..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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