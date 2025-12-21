Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Progress ShareFile: Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection. built by ShareFile. Core capabilities include Granular permissions with password protection and customized folder permissions, AI-driven share settings that recommend security configurations, Threat detection with alerts for suspicious activity..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.