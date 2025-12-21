Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Progress ShareFile is a commercial secure file sharing tool by ShareFile. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat file sharing as a compliance and audit problem, not just a convenience layer, will get the most from Progress ShareFile. Its granular permission controls, automated threat remediation, and detailed audit trails address the PR.AA and DE.CM functions that auditors actually ask about, and the AI-driven share recommendations remove the guesswork from who can access what. Skip this if your priority is replacing email encryption entirely; ShareFile bolts onto existing workflows rather than replacing them.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Progress ShareFile for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Progress ShareFile: Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection. built by ShareFile. Core capabilities include Granular permissions with password protection and customized folder permissions, AI-driven share settings that recommend security configurations, Threat detection with alerts for suspicious activity..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Progress ShareFile differentiates with Granular permissions with password protection and customized folder permissions, AI-driven share settings that recommend security configurations, Threat detection with alerts for suspicious activity.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Progress ShareFile is developed by ShareFile. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Progress ShareFile serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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