Ackcent Resilient MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Ackcent. Attic MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Ackcent Resilient MDR for its managed incident response layer; most competitors offer detection-heavy services, but Ackcent explicitly maps response and mitigation workflows to NIST RS.MA and RS.MI, meaning you're outsourcing investigation and containment, not just alerts. The European vendor's one-year log retention and multi-cloud correlation across AWS, Azure, and GCP handle hybrid environments that pure EDR struggles with. Skip this if your organization needs a tightly integrated single-vendor platform; Ackcent requires willingness to orchestrate integrations across your existing stack.
Mid-market organizations where Microsoft 365 is the crown jewel and phishing is the loudest alarm should pick Attic MDR for its real-time detection of fake login pages paired with forced verification screens that actually stop credential theft at the gate. The vendor covers NIS2 compliance reporting and daily automated remediation against CIS standards, meaning your team stops manually patching configuration drift. Skip this if you need visibility beyond Microsoft's ecosystem or rely on on-premises Active Directory; Attic's strength is depth in cloud identity and email, not breadth.
24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing Ackcent Resilient MDR vs Attic MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..
Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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