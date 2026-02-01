24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..

Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.