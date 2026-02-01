24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. Ackcent Resilient MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Ackcent. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Ackcent Resilient MDR for its managed incident response layer; most competitors offer detection-heavy services, but Ackcent explicitly maps response and mitigation workflows to NIST RS.MA and RS.MI, meaning you're outsourcing investigation and containment, not just alerts. The European vendor's one-year log retention and multi-cloud correlation across AWS, Azure, and GCP handle hybrid environments that pure EDR struggles with. Skip this if your organization needs a tightly integrated single-vendor platform; Ackcent requires willingness to orchestrate integrations across your existing stack.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs Ackcent Resilient MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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