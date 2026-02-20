5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..

Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.