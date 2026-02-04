Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.