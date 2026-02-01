24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.