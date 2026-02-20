11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 11:11 Systems. Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR)
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house security operations will find 11:11 Extended Detection & Response most valuable for its managed model, which pairs Trend Micro's detection engine with 11:11's 24/7 analyst team handling triage and response. The service covers four of five core NIST RS incident response functions, meaning your team gets investigation and mitigation support built in rather than alerts you have to act on alone. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale with mature SOC staff already in place; the managed wrapper adds cost that larger teams won't justify when they're staffed to operate detection tools independently.
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without in-house 24/7 SOC capacity should pick Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response for its concierge delivery model, which assigns dedicated analysts rather than rotating your account through a vendor pool. The $3M Security Operations Warranty backs their incident response commitments in writing, and their Alpha AI handles continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis across your environment. Skip this if you need a technology platform you'll operate yourself; Arctic Wolf sells managed services, not software, so you're outsourcing detection and response entirely rather than augmenting your team.
Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.
Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) vs Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response for your managed detection and response needs.
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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