Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 threat monitoring and detection, Unified visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud environments, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.