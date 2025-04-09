Accops Work From Anywhere is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Accops. AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams needing a single control point for remote access across BYOD, VDI, and legacy systems should look at Accops Work From Anywhere; the unified application portal eliminates the friction of managing separate gateways for web, SaaS, virtual, and on-prem apps. Its alignment with NIST PR.AA and PR.PS,identity management tied directly to platform security controls,means you're not bolting authentication onto a permissive network layer. Skip this if your priority is detection and response; Accops is access architecture, not threat hunting, and it assumes you've already sorted your identity posture upstream.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
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Common questions about comparing Accops Work From Anywhere vs AppGate High Performance ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Accops Work From Anywhere: Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), End-user computing virtualization (VDI), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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