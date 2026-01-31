1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs AppGate High Performance ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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