Accops Work From Anywhere is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Accops. Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams needing a single control point for remote access across BYOD, VDI, and legacy systems should look at Accops Work From Anywhere; the unified application portal eliminates the friction of managing separate gateways for web, SaaS, virtual, and on-prem apps. Its alignment with NIST PR.AA and PR.PS,identity management tied directly to platform security controls,means you're not bolting authentication onto a permissive network layer. Skip this if your priority is detection and response; Accops is access architecture, not threat hunting, and it assumes you've already sorted your identity posture upstream.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
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Common questions about comparing Accops Work From Anywhere vs Akamai Enterprise Application Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Accops Work From Anywhere: Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), End-user computing virtualization (VDI), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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