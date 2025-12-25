Accops HyMobile is a commercial mobile device management tool by Accops. Fleet is a free mobile device management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing fragmented device fleets across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS will find value in Accops HyMobile's multi-platform enrollment automation, particularly Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP integration that cuts manual onboarding overhead. The vendor's focus on continuous monitoring and device health analytics (DeepDive) plus DLP enforcement maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and ID.AM, giving you real-time visibility into what's actually running on endpoints. Skip this if your priority is advanced threat detection or incident response; Accops is MDM-first with basic remote management controls, not a replacement for mobile threat defense.
IT teams managing heterogeneous fleets of 500+ macOS and Linux endpoints will get the most from Fleet because it actually scales without per-seat licensing costs. The open-source model and 6,144 GitHub stars signal a real community maintaining this, not abandonware; you can read the code and fork it if the maintainers ghost you. Skip this if you need Windows-first management or mobile device support, or if your security org demands a single vendor handling both endpoint detection and vulnerability scanning under one contract.
MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints
Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments.
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Common questions about comparing Accops HyMobile vs Fleet for your mobile device management needs.
Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..
Fleet: Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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