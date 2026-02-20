Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Fleet is a free mobile device management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
IT teams managing heterogeneous fleets of 500+ macOS and Linux endpoints will get the most from Fleet because it actually scales without per-seat licensing costs. The open-source model and 6,144 GitHub stars signal a real community maintaining this, not abandonware; you can read the code and fork it if the maintainers ghost you. Skip this if you need Windows-first management or mobile device support, or if your security org demands a single vendor handling both endpoint detection and vulnerability scanning under one contract.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments.
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Fleet for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Fleet: Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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