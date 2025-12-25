Accops HyMobile is a commercial mobile device management tool by Accops. Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing fragmented device fleets across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS will find value in Accops HyMobile's multi-platform enrollment automation, particularly Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP integration that cuts manual onboarding overhead. The vendor's focus on continuous monitoring and device health analytics (DeepDive) plus DLP enforcement maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and ID.AM, giving you real-time visibility into what's actually running on endpoints. Skip this if your priority is advanced threat detection or incident response; Accops is MDM-first with basic remote management controls, not a replacement for mobile threat defense.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
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Common questions about comparing Accops HyMobile vs Assac Networks ManageIT for your mobile device management needs.
Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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