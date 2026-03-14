Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Fleet is a free mobile device management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
IT teams managing heterogeneous fleets of 500+ macOS and Linux endpoints will get the most from Fleet because it actually scales without per-seat licensing costs. The open-source model and 6,144 GitHub stars signal a real community maintaining this, not abandonware; you can read the code and fork it if the maintainers ghost you. Skip this if you need Windows-first management or mobile device support, or if your security org demands a single vendor handling both endpoint detection and vulnerability scanning under one contract.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs Fleet for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Fleet: Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Fleet is open-source with 6,144 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and Fleet serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Key differences: Augmentt Intune Autopilot is Commercial while Fleet is Free, Fleet is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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