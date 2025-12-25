Accops HyID: IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication with OTP, SMS, email, mobile app, and hardware tokens, Biometric authentication with fingerprint and facial recognition including deepfake detection, Single sign-on using SAML, OAuth, and RADIUS protocols..

AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.