Accops BioAuth: Biometric MFA server enabling fingerprint & face authentication for applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Fingerprint authentication, Facial recognition authentication, Liveness detection for facial authentication..

Accops HyID: IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication with OTP, SMS, email, mobile app, and hardware tokens, Biometric authentication with fingerprint and facial recognition including deepfake detection, Single sign-on using SAML, OAuth, and RADIUS protocols..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.