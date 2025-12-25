Accops BioAuth: Biometric MFA server enabling fingerprint & face authentication for applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Fingerprint authentication, Facial recognition authentication, Liveness detection for facial authentication..

AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.